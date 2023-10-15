Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

