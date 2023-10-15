Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at $138,168,973.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $17.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.75. The company had a trading volume of 356,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $307.87 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.