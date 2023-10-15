Moonbeam Price Tops $0.18 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $138.60 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,681,917 coins and its circulating supply is 767,063,801 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

