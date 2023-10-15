Morgan Stanley Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $224.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 68,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

