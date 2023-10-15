Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

