Morgan Stanley Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Heineken from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Heineken

Heineken Price Performance

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Shares of HEINY opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.