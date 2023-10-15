Morgan Stanley Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $65.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.