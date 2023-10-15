Morgan Stanley Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $56.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

