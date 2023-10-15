Morgan Stanley Lowers Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Portillo’s by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.