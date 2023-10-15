Morgan Stanley Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $10.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE LMND opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $872.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $277,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,473.5% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $165,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

