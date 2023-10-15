Morgan Stanley Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $225.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $788,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $1,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 295.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.