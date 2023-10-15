Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $7.85. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 69,353 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $159.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,247 shares of company stock valued at $182,702 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $6,486,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 490.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

