Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Myers Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 131,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,457. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myers Industries

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

