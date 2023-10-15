MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.25% of MYR Group worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in MYR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in MYR Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $129.98. 123,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

