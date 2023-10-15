National Bank Financial Lowers GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$54.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
