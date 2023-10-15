National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NHI. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.29%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 336.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

