Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $14.88. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 31,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,461,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

