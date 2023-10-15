Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.42. Navigator shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 102,858 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

