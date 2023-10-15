Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $500.00 at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $515.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.23.

NFLX stock opened at $355.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.84. Netflix has a 52 week low of $229.51 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

