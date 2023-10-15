NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Stock Price Down 12.8%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 12,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NeurAxis in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NeurAxis

NeurAxis Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.