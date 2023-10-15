Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.
View Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands
Newell Brands Price Performance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -37.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after buying an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.