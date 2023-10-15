Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,329 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 544,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

