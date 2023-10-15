Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $2.17. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 341,998 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

