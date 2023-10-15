Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,522. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

