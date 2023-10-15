Novare Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.10. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $242.41 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

