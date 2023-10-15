Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

