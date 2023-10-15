Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

