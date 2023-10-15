NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the quarter. NovoCure comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NovoCure worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NovoCure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in NovoCure by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVCR

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.