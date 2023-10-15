Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.30% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

NUMG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,970 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

