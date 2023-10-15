Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUBD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 48,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

