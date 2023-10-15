Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Shares Down 1.2%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

