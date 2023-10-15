Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

