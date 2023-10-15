Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.