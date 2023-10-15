Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BIV stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.