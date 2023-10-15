Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 35 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $309.30 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.07 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

