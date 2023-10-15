Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average of $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

