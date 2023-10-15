Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.30. The company has a market cap of £366.40 million, a P/E ratio of 841.67 and a beta of -0.07. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.64).
About Octopus Apollo VCT
