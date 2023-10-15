Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.30. The company has a market cap of £366.40 million, a P/E ratio of 841.67 and a beta of -0.07. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.64).

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

About Octopus Apollo VCT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.