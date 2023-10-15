Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 15.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $93,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $18.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.08. The company had a trading volume of 593,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,635. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

