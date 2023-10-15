Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $558,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

