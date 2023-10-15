ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.56.

ON opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

