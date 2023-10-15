Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

