O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $926.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $930.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $924.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $727.43 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

