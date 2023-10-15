Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGNW. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of ORGNW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Origin Materials Company Profile

origin is a materials company based in sacramento, california. origin tackles hard problems in materials in service of the world’s great companies. origin’s technology produces bio-based intermediates from lignocellulosic (second generation) raw materials. origin’s intermediates can be used to make new polymers, surfactants, and carbon blacks, each with differentiated performance.

