Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $5.72. Orion Group shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 258,254 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Orion Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 20,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 328,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

