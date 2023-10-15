Osmosis Price Tops $0.25 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $124.23 million and $2.50 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

