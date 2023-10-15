Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,022 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.