Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $577,707 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

