Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

