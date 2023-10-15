PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 25,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

PayPal stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

