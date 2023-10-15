PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

